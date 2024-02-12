Previous
It's not even mid February, but we are already onto the third of my favourite events of the year. Following the Residents Weekend and the Ice Trail we now have Colour and Light.

Two projection vehicles are parked in Exhibition Square projecting a constantly changing light show onto the walls of the art gallery, between 6pm and 9pm each evening until 25th February. The projection lasts around 10 minutes but is constantly repeated through each evening. It is well worth watching several times.

It was quite difficult to decide which of the 85 shots I took to post, but I rather liked this one, since it not only made the gallery very colourful, but also highlighted the statue in front of the gallery.

I'm hoping to make another visit to Colour and Light to do some more photos and video shots before the display finishes.

