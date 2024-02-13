Previous
Colour, Light and Art by fishers
Photo 2801

Colour, Light and Art

Another shot from the Colour and Light display at York art gallery, and here the projections on the outside of the gallery are of works of art on display in the gallery.

I'm impressed how the projections from the two projector vans are syncronised and mapped to make a single image. It is certainly a marvellous piece of merging.

I'm still waiting for a dry evening when I'm free and can go and take more photos and some video of this display.

Ian
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
767% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise