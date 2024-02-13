Colour, Light and Art

Another shot from the Colour and Light display at York art gallery, and here the projections on the outside of the gallery are of works of art on display in the gallery.



I'm impressed how the projections from the two projector vans are syncronised and mapped to make a single image. It is certainly a marvellous piece of merging.



I'm still waiting for a dry evening when I'm free and can go and take more photos and some video of this display.



Ian