Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2801
Colour, Light and Art
Another shot from the Colour and Light display at York art gallery, and here the projections on the outside of the gallery are of works of art on display in the gallery.
I'm impressed how the projections from the two projector vans are syncronised and mapped to make a single image. It is certainly a marvellous piece of merging.
I'm still waiting for a dry evening when I'm free and can go and take more photos and some video of this display.
Ian
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
2801
photos
91
followers
40
following
767% complete
View this month »
2794
2795
2796
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
7th February 2024 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
york
,
art gallery
,
colour and light
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close