Light and Line by fishers
Photo 2802

Light and Line

Towards the end of the Colour and Light display was this projection, which I thought nicely emphasised the three dimensional structure of the art gallery onto which the light show was being projected.

It is impressive to see the nature of a building changed simply by changing what image is projected onto it. In earlier years I have seen the Castle Museum in York appear to collapse, and seen an ever changing colour display on the west front of York Minster controlled by someone from the audience singing into a microphone.

It is remarkable what can be achieved with a little imagination and added light.

Ian
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Casablanca ace
Kind of surreal to look at here. Must have been lovely to see live
February 14th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
February 14th, 2024  
