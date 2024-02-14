Light and Line

Towards the end of the Colour and Light display was this projection, which I thought nicely emphasised the three dimensional structure of the art gallery onto which the light show was being projected.



It is impressive to see the nature of a building changed simply by changing what image is projected onto it. In earlier years I have seen the Castle Museum in York appear to collapse, and seen an ever changing colour display on the west front of York Minster controlled by someone from the audience singing into a microphone.



It is remarkable what can be achieved with a little imagination and added light.



Ian

