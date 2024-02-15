Shambles, York

After watching the Colour and Light display, Katharine and I had a wander around York city centre. One street that looks good day and night is Shambles, with its timber framed buildings and a long and interesting history.



For a long time, Shambles was the street of butchers, from the Anglo-Saxon word fleshammel which refers to the wooden shelves on which the butchers displayed their meat; some still survive in the street, along with beams and hooks used in hanging meat.



It must have been an unpleasant place, since the slaughter of animals took place to the rear of the buildings, and butchers washed offal out of their premises, allowing a river of blood to run down the cobbled channel in the centre of the street.



Despite this, the picturesque qualities of the narrow street with its timber-framed jettied houses have been appreciated for centuries; the Shambles is mentioned in 19th-century gazetteers and guide books as one of the key sights in the city.



Today it has become associated with Harry Potter and Diagon Alley, and during the day it is full of visitors, many being Harry Potter fans.



Ian