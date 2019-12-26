Previous
Next
There's Snow Place Like Home by gardenfolk
Photo 1090

There's Snow Place Like Home

There's snow place like home.
...Anonymous

We had our three grand boys, son and daughter in law over for Christmas dinner. They had just returned from a trip to Disneyland. This festive tray of snowmen was the centerpiece on our table.
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
298% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
You did do well - so much to see and remark about! I bet the conversation went on....
December 26th, 2019  
Babs ace
So cute, brilliant title
December 26th, 2019  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous, festive shot and great title :)
December 26th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise