Photo 1090
There's Snow Place Like Home
There's snow place like home.
...Anonymous
We had our three grand boys, son and daughter in law over for Christmas dinner. They had just returned from a trip to Disneyland. This festive tray of snowmen was the centerpiece on our table.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
3
2
Tags
christmas
,
dinner
,
bokeh
,
snowmen
,
tray
,
centerpiece
Maggiemae
ace
You did do well - so much to see and remark about! I bet the conversation went on....
December 26th, 2019
Babs
ace
So cute, brilliant title
December 26th, 2019
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous, festive shot and great title :)
December 26th, 2019
