Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1246
Happiness is Home
Home is wherever you
leave everything you love
and never question that it
will be there when you return.
...Leo Christopher
If I had remembered, I would have posted this on May 17, the day we moved in 24 years ago.
Nice on Black.
30th May 2020
30th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1246
photos
216
followers
104
following
341% complete
View this month »
1239
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
28th May 2020 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
flag
,
porch
,
happiness
,
california
,
sacramento
,
front
Maggiemae
ace
Does that mean you wish you were back there or that this is where you know to be home? I love the greens and the flag too!
May 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close