Happiness is Home by gardenfolk
Photo 1246

Happiness is Home

Home is wherever you
leave everything you love
and never question that it
will be there when you return.
...Leo Christopher

If I had remembered, I would have posted this on May 17, the day we moved in 24 years ago.
Nice on Black.
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Maggiemae ace
Does that mean you wish you were back there or that this is where you know to be home? I love the greens and the flag too!
May 30th, 2020  
