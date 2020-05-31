Happiness is 365

Photography is a wayof feeling,of touching'of loving.What you havecaught on filmis captured forever.It remembers little thingslong after you haveforgotten everything....Aaron SiskindI appreciate 365 for being a wonderful place to post photos and to all the kind people I have communicated with by doing so. I feel welcome and included on 365 and photography has provided many positive benefits. Photography is a reminder that there is still much beauty in the world, even during times of uncertainty, if you slow down and look. With gratitude, I prefer to focus on the good.Thank you for following along with me this month on my "happiness is" journey. These are just a few of my favorite things that brings me happiness and joy.( minus my family which I rarely share)