Previous
Next
Happiness is 365 by gardenfolk
Photo 1247

Happiness is 365

Photography is a way
of feeling,
of touching'
of loving.
What you have
caught on film
is captured forever.
It remembers little things
long after you have
forgotten everything.
...Aaron Siskind

I appreciate 365 for being a wonderful place to post photos and to all the kind people I have communicated with by doing so. I feel welcome and included on 365 and photography has provided many positive benefits. Photography is a reminder that there is still much beauty in the world, even during times of uncertainty, if you slow down and look. With gratitude, I prefer to focus on the good.

Thank you for following along with me this month on my "happiness is" journey. These are just a few of my favorite things that brings me happiness and joy.
( minus my family which I rarely share)

https://www.mindful.org/what-is-happiness-anyway/

https://positivepsychology.com/what-is-happiness/

https://greatergood.berkeley.edu/article/item/how_photography_can_help_cultivate_mindfulness_and_gratitude

https://www.picturecorrect.com/tips/9-amazing-benefits-of-photography/

31st May 2020 31st May 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
341% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A stunning image to complete your month with. Love the quote and your narrative too.
May 31st, 2020  
haskar ace
Beautiful capture and edit. Lov your narrative.
May 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise