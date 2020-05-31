Happiness is 365

Photography is a way
of feeling,
of touching'
of loving.
What you have
caught on film
is captured forever.
It remembers little things
long after you have
forgotten everything.
...Aaron Siskind
I appreciate 365 for being a wonderful place to post photos and to all the kind people I have communicated with by doing so. I feel welcome and included on 365 and photography has provided many positive benefits. Photography is a reminder that there is still much beauty in the world, even during times of uncertainty, if you slow down and look. With gratitude, I prefer to focus on the good.
Thank you for following along with me this month on my "happiness is" journey. These are just a few of my favorite things that brings me happiness and joy.
( minus my family which I rarely share)