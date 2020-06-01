Morning glory is the best name,it always refreshes me to see it....Henry David ThoreauBest on Black. I spotted these coming back from taking Katniss to her annual wellness check and shots. I took photos of them at the same place in June and July of 2018:My car battery died too because I had not been driving much during quarantine. I am probably not the only one either.Now I have a new battery and Katniss has a clean bill of health.