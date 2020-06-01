Previous
Morning Glory by gardenfolk
Morning Glory

Morning glory is the best name,
it always refreshes me to see it.
...Henry David Thoreau

Best on Black. I spotted these coming back from taking Katniss to her annual wellness check and shots. I took photos of them at the same place in June and July of 2018:
https://365project.org/gardenfolk/365/2018-06-24

https://365project.org/gardenfolk/365/2018-07-20

My car battery died too because I had not been driving much during quarantine. I am probably not the only one either.

Now I have a new battery and Katniss has a clean bill of health.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Casablanca ace
Glad to hear Katniss is healthy. You are not the only one at all re the car. Our RAC motor vehicle assistance has been very busy sorting out car batteries!
June 1st, 2020  
