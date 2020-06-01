Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1248
Morning Glory
Morning glory is the best name,
it always refreshes me to see it.
...Henry David Thoreau
Best on Black. I spotted these coming back from taking Katniss to her annual wellness check and shots. I took photos of them at the same place in June and July of 2018:
https://365project.org/gardenfolk/365/2018-06-24
https://365project.org/gardenfolk/365/2018-07-20
My car battery died too because I had not been driving much during quarantine. I am probably not the only one either.
Now I have a new battery and Katniss has a clean bill of health.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1248
photos
217
followers
104
following
341% complete
View this month »
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
26th May 2020 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
lighting
,
blossoms
,
morning-glory
Casablanca
ace
Glad to hear Katniss is healthy. You are not the only one at all re the car. Our RAC motor vehicle assistance has been very busy sorting out car batteries!
June 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close