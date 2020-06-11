Sign up
Photo 1258
But Who Will Watch My Lilies
But who will watch my lilies
when their blossoms open white?
By day the sun shall be sentry
and the moon and the stars by night.
...Bayard Taylor
These fortnight lilies are blooming in our front yard.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dietes
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
30dayswild2020
fortnight-lilies
