But Who Will Watch My Lilies

But who will watch my lilies
when their blossoms open white?
By day the sun shall be sentry
and the moon and the stars by night.
...Bayard Taylor

These fortnight lilies are blooming in our front yard.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dietes
