Staring at Blue Jays by gardenfolk
Photo 1257

Staring at Blue Jays

You could do worse
than to spend your days
staring at blue jays.
...Julie Zickefoose

Katniss was watching some birds at the feeder late in the afternoon. She still has her cowl neck of fur being highlighted by the sunlight.
Nice on black.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

