Photo 1257
Staring at Blue Jays
You could do worse
than to spend your days
staring at blue jays.
...Julie Zickefoose
Katniss was watching some birds at the feeder late in the afternoon. She still has her cowl neck of fur being highlighted by the sunlight.
Nice on black.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
grass
,
cat
,
kitty
,
lighting
,
tail
,
fur
,
katniss
,
30dayswild2020
