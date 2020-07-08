Sign up
Photo 1285
And Bite Into It
You don't need a
flash sports car
or the latest smartphone
to live an amazing life.
Pick up a simple strawberry
and bite into it.
...Kelly Martin
Strawberries are loaded with antioxidants and fiber. They promote weight loss and help burn stored fat. Plus, hello...they are delicious!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strawberry
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Taken
9th July 2020 3:39am
Tags
red
fruit
strawberries
summer
strainer
Islandgirl
ace
Yummy I love strawberries 🍓!
Great presentation!
July 9th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Give me strawberries every day! Unfortunately not in winter when you would need them most! Lovely colour and gloss!
July 9th, 2020
Helen Jane
ace
And at this time of year, they are bursting with flavour. You display such an enticing picture.
July 9th, 2020
Great presentation!