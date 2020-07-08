Previous
And Bite Into It by gardenfolk
And Bite Into It

You don't need a
flash sports car
or the latest smartphone
to live an amazing life.
Pick up a simple strawberry
and bite into it.
...Kelly Martin

Strawberries are loaded with antioxidants and fiber. They promote weight loss and help burn stored fat. Plus, hello...they are delicious!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strawberry

ace
@gardenfolk

Islandgirl ace
Yummy I love strawberries 🍓!
Great presentation!
July 9th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Give me strawberries every day! Unfortunately not in winter when you would need them most! Lovely colour and gloss!
July 9th, 2020  
Helen Jane ace
And at this time of year, they are bursting with flavour. You display such an enticing picture.
July 9th, 2020  
