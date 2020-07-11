Previous
Turn Naturally Towards the Light by gardenfolk
Photo 1288

Turn Naturally Towards the Light

The morning glories
and the sunflowers
turn naturally toward the light
but we have to be taught it seems.
...Richard Rohr

Beautiful morning glories near our home. I like to stop by to see them. It is a massive area of coverage over the entire fence and also covers the ground.
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

CC Folk

Diana ace
They are such gorgeous flowers, beautifully captured.
July 11th, 2020  
