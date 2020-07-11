Sign up
Turn Naturally Towards the Light
The morning glories
and the sunflowers
turn naturally toward the light
but we have to be taught it seems.
...Richard Rohr
Beautiful morning glories near our home. I like to stop by to see them. It is a massive area of coverage over the entire fence and also covers the ground.
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
1288
6
1
365
iPhone 8 Plus
7th July 2020 4:28pm
light
green
purple
blue
leaves
pink
morning-glories
Diana
ace
They are such gorgeous flowers, beautifully captured.
July 11th, 2020
