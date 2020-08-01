Previous
At the End of the Tunnel by gardenfolk
At the End of the Tunnel

God's grace is not the light
at the end of the tunnel.
It's the light that
guides us through it.
...Author Unknown

I was invited to join a friend on a hike up in the sierras through the abandoned Donner Pass Summit Tunnels, built in 1868. The series of tunnels were built for the transcontinental railroad on the route where the first wagon train entered California.

I actually got up at 4am (unheard of for me) and met my friend at 6:45am to get an early start. I didn't know about them. There were several tunnels, all very different, and many filled with graffiti. Every so often a tunnel opened up to vistas and great views of Donner Lake and the Donner Summit Bridge. We walked through several tunnels but did not finish all of them...at least one remained, if not more. We turned around and walked back again through the tunnels.

Then we drove along one side of Donner Lake and into Truckee for a light lunch. After that, we hit traffic from road construction so it took us an hour longer to return to Sacramento.

After being a shut in for 5 months, I was so sore and exhausted from walking over 6 miles, it hurt when I moved!!!

https://californiathroughmylens.com/donner-pass-summit-tunnel-hike
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

August 3rd, 2020  
