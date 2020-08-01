at the end of the tunnel.

God's grace is not the lightat the end of the tunnel.It's the light thatguides us through it....Author UnknownI was invited to join a friend on a hike up in the sierras through the abandoned Donner Pass Summit Tunnels, built in 1868. The series of tunnels were built for the transcontinental railroad on the route where the first wagon train entered California.I actually got up at 4am (unheard of for me) and met my friend at 6:45am to get an early start. I didn't know about them. There were several tunnels, all very different, and many filled with graffiti. Every so often a tunnel opened up to vistas and great views of Donner Lake and the Donner Summit Bridge. We walked through several tunnels but did not finish all of them...at least one remained, if not more. We turned around and walked back again through the tunnels.Then we drove along one side of Donner Lake and into Truckee for a light lunch. After that, we hit traffic from road construction so it took us an hour longer to return to Sacramento.After being a shut in for 5 months, I was so sore and exhausted from walking over 6 miles, it hurt when I moved!!!