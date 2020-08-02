Sign up
Photo 1310
Like a Lake
Make your heart
like a lake
with a calm,
still surface
and great depths
of kindness.
...Lao Tzu
When we came out of one of the Donner Pass Tunnels, this was our view of Donner Lake.
https://www.visitplacer.com/donner-lake/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donner_Lake
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
31st July 2020 11:54am
Tags
trees
,
rock
,
mountains
,
california
,
sierras
,
donner-lake
