Like a Lake by gardenfolk
Like a Lake

Make your heart
like a lake
with a calm,
still surface
and great depths
of kindness.
...Lao Tzu

When we came out of one of the Donner Pass Tunnels, this was our view of Donner Lake.

https://www.visitplacer.com/donner-lake/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donner_Lake

2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
