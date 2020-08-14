Sign up
Photo 1322
Pink Cloud
I fell off my
pink cloud
with a thud.
...Author Unknown
I have noticed quite a few pink and/or orange skies lately. But this one was spooky with the pointed nose and chin and beady eye. Do you see it too?
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
2
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
light
,
sky
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
pink
,
evening
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Ha, it took me a little bit but, yes, I see it too. Nice tones.
August 15th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Following your description, it shows up perfectly!
August 15th, 2020
