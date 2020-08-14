Previous
Pink Cloud by gardenfolk
Photo 1322

Pink Cloud

I fell off my
pink cloud
with a thud.
...Author Unknown

I have noticed quite a few pink and/or orange skies lately. But this one was spooky with the pointed nose and chin and beady eye. Do you see it too?

14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

ace
Esther Rosenberg ace
Ha, it took me a little bit but, yes, I see it too. Nice tones.
August 15th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Following your description, it shows up perfectly!
August 15th, 2020  
