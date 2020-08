There is no place like home....L. Frank BaumPaul Gano, who hailed from Ohio, built Holly Hill House (red top Queen Anne style Victorian). It was built in 1890 supposedly for a bride awaiting his return. It is said while he was working on it, she married someone else.It was originally called Lookout Cottage and it has an interesting history. The last time it was up for sale, it sold for $6,500,000. A 5 bedroom, 3 bath and 2495 sq ft., over 3 floors plus a Cupola and red cone shaped roof. What a great view too!