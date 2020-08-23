My religion is very simple.My religion is kindness....Dalai LamaI have said it before. One of my favorite things to do is to feed animals. I saw at least 9 deer while on Catalina Island. I guess they are more prevalent in town during the summer months. Some I hand fed and it made me cry...they were so trusting. These two sweet deer were adorable. Mama looked very thin so I went to the grocery store and bought almost all their carrots and several apples. I also bought cat food for the feral kitties and even fed frozen peas to the orange Garibaldi (California state fish) while in the water at Lovers Cove. The fish love them and circle around you for the peas.