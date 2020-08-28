birds of prey

Of all types of birds,birds of preyhave alwaysfascinated people....Jim KnightYou never know what you are going to see when you walk out the door on Catalina. I had so many surprises on this trip. I saw deer for the first time. I walked out the door and saw a man walking down the street dragging two 20-25 pound fish.And we were out and about and saw the island falconer with one of his raptors. I only got some quick shots of the raptor because its master falconer, Rocky Post, was upset with his performance/training. He said he the raptor was heavy/fat. Rocky lost me when he said the bird was eating brains...I forget from what kind! I think I blocked it out. The hawk is named Larry, the falcon is Chin and the owl is Big Al.Nice on Black.The bay and sample of Catalina tile is in the background.Many of you knowledgeable 365ers probably know if this is a Falcon or a Hawk? I just know it isn't an Owl.