The Circle Game by gardenfolk
Photo 1358

The Circle Game

Yesterday a child came out to wander
Caught a dragonfly inside a jar
Fearful when the sky was full of thunder
And tearful at the falling of a star

Then the child moved 10 times round the seasons
Skated over ten clear frozen streams
Words like when your older must appease him
And promises of someday make his dreams
And the seasons they go round and round
And the painted ponies go up and down
We're captive on the carousel of time
We can't return we can only look behind
From where we came
And go round and round and round
In the circle game
...Joni Mitchell

The Circle Game:
https://youtu.be/DGHjHU_Z8d8

We ARE captive on the carousel of time...Joni Mitchell said it best. Where does the time go?
Best on Black.

Today is my boy's 37th birthday.
He was born at 11:12pm
His wife's birthday is tomorrow, Sept. 20th, so they almost share the same birthday. 🎈🥳

https://genius.com/Joni-mitchell-the-circle-game-lyrics







19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

ace
@gardenfolk
Diana ace
Sending Happy Birthday wishes to your lovely son, what a great smile.
September 20th, 2020  
