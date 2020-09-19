Yesterday a child came out to wanderCaught a dragonfly inside a jarFearful when the sky was full of thunderAnd tearful at the falling of a starThen the child moved 10 times round the seasonsSkated over ten clear frozen streamsWords like when your older must appease himAnd promises of someday make his dreamsAnd the seasons they go round and roundAnd the painted ponies go up and downWe're captive on the carousel of timeWe can't return we can only look behindFrom where we cameAnd go round and round and roundIn the circle game...Joni MitchellThe Circle Game:We ARE captive on the carousel of time...Joni Mitchell said it best. Where does the time go?Best on Black.Today is my boy's 37th birthday.He was born at 11:12pmHis wife's birthday is tomorrow, Sept. 20th, so they almost share the same birthday. 🎈🥳