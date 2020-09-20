Water supports all our endeavors

Water supports all our endeavorsfrom the simple taskof making paint flowto sustaining life.It is the common denominatorthat all humanity shares....Sharon CrosbieThese wonderful watercolor cards are painted originals from my friend, Diana, who I visited on Catalina Island. She is very talented and makes it look easy, but it is not. For fun, she taught us how to make watercolor cards but I need a lot more practice. Maybe I need to return to Catalina for another lesson or twenty? (hint, hint)