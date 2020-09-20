Previous
Next
Water Supports All Our Endeavors by gardenfolk
Photo 1359

Water Supports All Our Endeavors

Water supports all our endeavors
from the simple task
of making paint flow
to sustaining life.
It is the common denominator
that all humanity shares.
...Sharon Crosbie

These wonderful watercolor cards are painted originals from my friend, Diana, who I visited on Catalina Island. She is very talented and makes it look easy, but it is not. For fun, she taught us how to make watercolor cards but I need a lot more practice. Maybe I need to return to Catalina for another lesson or twenty? (hint, hint)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Watercolor_painting

https://www.art-is-fun.com/watercolor-mediums

20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
372% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise