Water supports all our endeavors
from the simple task
of making paint flow
to sustaining life.
It is the common denominator
that all humanity shares.
...Sharon Crosbie
These wonderful watercolor cards are painted originals from my friend, Diana, who I visited on Catalina Island. She is very talented and makes it look easy, but it is not. For fun, she taught us how to make watercolor cards but I need a lot more practice. Maybe I need to return to Catalina for another lesson or twenty? (hint, hint)