produce joy.

Do anythingbut let itproduce joy....Walt WhitmanThis collage is from a week ago when we had our oldest grandson for the weekend. We took him up to the sierras for the day.Top left...Squaw Valley was the host site for the 1960 Winter Olympics. The entrance is flanked by two very large signs that display national emblems or coats of arms of 20 of the 30 countries which participated in 1960. The Olympic Flame is still lit. They will be dropping the word "squaw" and choosing a new name by the summer of 2021.Top middle: Some handmade colorful chain link fence art.Top right: Street art designed for human happiness by yonmeisterMiddle left, center and lower left: These were all photos of feeding the trout from the bridge at Lake Tahoe Dam. We took frozen peas for the fish and had a lot of fun watching the fish jump. Our grandson was very happy. When we started looking for fish, there was only the 3 of us. I didn't realize a group had formed with no masks or distance!Middle right: The patio at River Ranch that runs next to the Truckee River.Middle Bottom: Sophie Belle sitting on the rocks next to the Yuba River at Rainbow Lodge.Lower right: Menu from Jax at the Tracks (an old refurbished train car) where we had lunch in Truckee.