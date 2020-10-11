Previous
Next
Is This What You Call a Beer Garden? by gardenfolk
Photo 1380

Is This What You Call a Beer Garden?

Every
empty bottle
is
filled
with stories.
...Anonymous

I took this photo on Catalina Island. These beer cans were all attached to a tree in the front of a house. It is a conversation starter...so funny!

We were going to go back to Catalina today, Oct. 11-14 but cancelled for now. Hopefully, we will go back next year. There is still more to see and do.

https://neverenoughtravel.com/top-5-charming-and-unique-things-to-do-in-catalina/
...
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
378% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
looks like an aussie xmas hahaha
October 12th, 2020  
Diana ace
What an unusual and colourful display.
October 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise