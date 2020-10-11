Sign up
Is This What You Call a Beer Garden?
I took this photo on Catalina Island. These beer cans were all attached to a tree in the front of a house. It is a conversation starter...so funny!
We were going to go back to Catalina today, Oct. 11-14 but cancelled for now. Hopefully, we will go back next year. There is still more to see and do.
https://neverenoughtravel.com/top-5-charming-and-unique-things-to-do-in-catalina/
11th October 2020
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
looks like an aussie xmas hahaha
October 12th, 2020
Diana
ace
What an unusual and colourful display.
October 12th, 2020
