Photo 1381
Sometimes You Put Walls Up
Sometimes you put walls up
not to keep people out
but to see who cares enough
to break them down.
...Socrates
Katniss climbed a tree and enjoyed the view over the fence. She also sharpened her claws on the trunk and chewed on a few branches.
https://www.petplace.com/article/cats/pet-behavior-training/why-do-cats-climb-trees/
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
9th October 2020 6:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
cat
,
kitty
,
climbing
,
katniss
