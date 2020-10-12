Previous
Sometimes You Put Walls Up by gardenfolk
Photo 1381

Sometimes You Put Walls Up

Sometimes you put walls up
not to keep people out
but to see who cares enough
to break them down.
...Socrates

Katniss climbed a tree and enjoyed the view over the fence. She also sharpened her claws on the trunk and chewed on a few branches.

https://www.petplace.com/article/cats/pet-behavior-training/why-do-cats-climb-trees/
12th October 2020

