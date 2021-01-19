Previous
Catching a Train by gardenfolk
Photo 1480

Catching a Train

The only way of
catching a train
I ever discovered
is to miss the train before.
...G.K. Chesterton

This is a close crop of a metal train sculpture in old town Roseville. Roseville has a long history with the railroad/trains. Old town Roseville is next to the railroad tracks. Best on Black.

http://www.rosevillehistorical.org/railroad

https://www.rosevillecaliforniajoys.com/model-railroad-history-roseville-ca-events/
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

John Falconer ace
Interesting shot.
January 19th, 2021  
