Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 1480
Catching a Train
The only way of
catching a train
I ever discovered
is to miss the train before.
...G.K. Chesterton
This is a close crop of a metal train sculpture in old town Roseville. Roseville has a long history with the railroad/trains. Old town Roseville is next to the railroad tracks. Best on Black.
http://www.rosevillehistorical.org/railroad
https://www.rosevillecaliforniajoys.com/model-railroad-history-roseville-ca-events/
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
sculpture
,
roseville
,
old-town
,
street-sign
John Falconer
ace
Interesting shot.
January 19th, 2021
365 Project
