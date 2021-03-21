Previous
And the Hyacinth Purple by gardenfolk
Photo 1541

And the Hyacinth Purple

And the hyacinth purple
and white and blue
which fling from its bells
a sweet peal anew
of music so delicate
soft and intense
it was felt like an
odor within the sense.
...Percy Bysshe Shelley

Thank you @carolmw for letting me know this is a grape hyacinth or muscari. Best on Black.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muscari
