Photo 1541
And the Hyacinth Purple
And the hyacinth purple
and white and blue
which fling from its bells
a sweet peal anew
of music so delicate
soft and intense
it was felt like an
odor within the sense.
...Percy Bysshe Shelley
Thank you
@carolmw
for letting me know this is a grape hyacinth or muscari. Best on Black.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muscari
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
0
0
