So Does Hope by gardenfolk
Photo 1542

So Does Hope

Where flowers bloom
so does hope.
...Lady Bird Johnson

Our Aristocrat Pear Tree is pretty but the blooms stink. They only last about a month.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

