Previous
Next
For Roadside Poppies by gardenfolk
Photo 1543

For Roadside Poppies

She always had to stop
for roadside poppies.
...Anonymous

The California poppy is the California state flower since 1903.

https://statesymbolsusa.org/symbol-official-item/california/state-flower/california-poppy
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
422% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise