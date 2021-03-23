Sign up
Photo 1543
For Roadside Poppies
She always had to stop
for roadside poppies.
...Anonymous
The California poppy is the California state flower since 1903.
https://statesymbolsusa.org/symbol-official-item/california/state-flower/california-poppy
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
