Previous
Next
Scattered Yet Beautiful by gardenfolk
Photo 1545

Scattered Yet Beautiful

Our life is like the sky
Scattered yet beautiful.
...Swetal Parmar

We went out tonight to run an errand and have some dinner. The sky put on a show while we dined outside.
Best on Black.
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
423% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paula C ace
Fantastic capture. Lovely blues and oranges tones at the same time
March 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise