Photo 1545
Scattered Yet Beautiful
Our life is like the sky
Scattered yet beautiful.
...Swetal Parmar
We went out tonight to run an errand and have some dinner. The sky put on a show while we dined outside.
Best on Black.
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
evening
,
stages-of-color
Paula C
ace
Fantastic capture. Lovely blues and oranges tones at the same time
March 25th, 2021
