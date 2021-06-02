Sign up
Photo 1614
We Are Neighbors
We are neighbors
no matter the distance.
...Anonymous
Even though it was over 100 degrees outside, there was Peanut Butter at the backdoor to say hello. I gave him some ice cubes to play with, along with ice cubes in the water bowl and birdbath.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
31st May 2021 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
kitty
,
male
,
peanut-butter
,
neighbor-cat
Maggiemae
ace
Ice is nice on a hot day and your's was hot! What a sweet pussy!
June 2nd, 2021
