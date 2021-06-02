Previous
We Are Neighbors by gardenfolk
Photo 1614

We Are Neighbors

We are neighbors
no matter the distance.
...Anonymous

Even though it was over 100 degrees outside, there was Peanut Butter at the backdoor to say hello. I gave him some ice cubes to play with, along with ice cubes in the water bowl and birdbath.
Maggiemae
Ice is nice on a hot day and your's was hot! What a sweet pussy!
June 2nd, 2021  
