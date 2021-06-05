Previous
Up is Endless by gardenfolk
Up is Endless

Look up,
now look down.
Up is endless,
down has an ending.
Always look up.
...Mod Sun
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Lynda McG ace
Beautiful- and great words! Fav
June 5th, 2021  
