Simplicity Is an Acquired Taste

Simplicity is an

acquired taste.

Mankind, left free

instinctively

complicates life.

...Katharine Fullerton Gerould



I took this from the back of a golf cart while being driven down a typical Avalon street in the heart of town. These homes are simple and small...and very expensive. A typical 2 bed, 1 bath, 775 square foot home, built in 1927, is selling for $879,000.



There are larger and some newly built home on the island as well. A lovely 4 bed, 3 bath, 2324 sq ft home with a gorgeous view of Avalon Bay recently sold for $2.6 million. This home was also built in 1922.







