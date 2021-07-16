Previous
Next
Simplicity Is an Acquired Taste by gardenfolk
Photo 1658

Simplicity Is an Acquired Taste

Simplicity is an
acquired taste.
Mankind, left free
instinctively
complicates life.
...Katharine Fullerton Gerould

I took this from the back of a golf cart while being driven down a typical Avalon street in the heart of town. These homes are simple and small...and very expensive. A typical 2 bed, 1 bath, 775 square foot home, built in 1927, is selling for $879,000.

There are larger and some newly built home on the island as well. A lovely 4 bed, 3 bath, 2324 sq ft home with a gorgeous view of Avalon Bay recently sold for $2.6 million. This home was also built in 1922.



16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
454% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise