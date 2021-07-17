Previous
Now and Then by gardenfolk
Now and Then

Now and then
it's good to pause
in our pursuit
of happiness and
just be happy.
...Anonymous

Catalina Island is beginning to light up the famous Catalina Casino in celebration colors. This is for the month of July. I loved the look.

The Catalina Casino gets its name from the Italian language term casino, meaning "gathering place". The Catalina Casino has NEVER been a facility for gambling. It was built to serve as a movie theater on the main floor and a grand ballroom and promenade on the upper level .
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catalina_Casino

@gardenfolk
Esther Rosenberg ace
So well captured!
July 26th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Great capture
July 26th, 2021  
