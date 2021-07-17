Now and then

Now and thenit's good to pausein our pursuitof happiness andjust be happy....AnonymousCatalina Island is beginning to light up the famous Catalina Casino in celebration colors. This is for the month of July. I loved the look.The Catalina Casino gets its name from the Italian language term casino, meaning "gathering place". The Catalina Casino has NEVER been a facility for gambling. It was built to serve as a movie theater on the main floor and a grand ballroom and promenade on the upper level .Nice on Black.