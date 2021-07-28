Dancing is the art

Dancing is the artof getting your feetout of the way fasterthan your partnercan step on them....Author UnknownThe iconic Catalina Casino has been the focal point of Catalina Island since it opened on May 29, 1929. The casino is the first circular building of its time. The Art Deco and Mediterranean Revival building is a stunning reminder of Catalina's glorious past.This is an evening look of the entrance to the Casino. Measuring 20,000 sq ft, the Catalina Casino Ballroom is the world's largest circular ballroom without supporting pillars. The greatest number of dancers ever in the Catalina Casino was 6200 people dancing to the music of Kay Kyser on May 8, 1940. Dozens of Big Bands played here through the 1930's and 1940's.