Photo 1695
Digging In the Dirt
You can bury
a lot of troubles
digging in the dirt.
...Author Unknown
Nova says, "Digging? Who's digging? I'm not digging!"
She was being naughty but her face just makes me smile.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
3
1
Tags
puppy
,
nova
,
digging
,
dirt-on-nose
Babs
ace
Aw so sweet, love the pink ears
August 22nd, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Awww! 🥰
August 22nd, 2021
Cathy Donohoue
ace
I'm sure you aren't laughing - but what a face!
August 22nd, 2021
