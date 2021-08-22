Previous
Digging In the Dirt by gardenfolk
Digging In the Dirt

You can bury
a lot of troubles
digging in the dirt.
...Author Unknown

Nova says, "Digging? Who's digging? I'm not digging!"

She was being naughty but her face just makes me smile.
Babs ace
Aw so sweet, love the pink ears
August 22nd, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Awww! 🥰
August 22nd, 2021  
Cathy Donohoue ace
I'm sure you aren't laughing - but what a face!
August 22nd, 2021  
