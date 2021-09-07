Previous
Kindness Is Soft by gardenfolk
Photo 1711

Kindness Is Soft

Kindness is soft
and beautiful
like a fresh flower.
...Debasish Mridha

Our Iceberg Roses are still blooming.
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
So pretty!
September 6th, 2021  
