Photo 1711
Kindness Is Soft
Kindness is soft
and beautiful
like a fresh flower.
...Debasish Mridha
Our Iceberg Roses are still blooming.
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
1
0
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
6th September 2021 1:27am
Tags
white
,
blooms
,
roses
Carole Sandford
ace
So pretty!
September 6th, 2021
