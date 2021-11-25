Previous
The More Beauty I See by gardenfolk
Photo 1789

The More Beauty I See

The more grateful I am
the more beauty I see.
...Mary Davis

Happy Thanksgiving to those who celebrate on this day.

I am giving thanks for family & friends, health & home. I am also thankful for my Sophie Belle and Katniss, being in our lives.

This is Katniss on the front porch and under the wood chair. It was one of the first places I saw her and took her photo 5 1/2 years ago. So I wanted to take her picture there again.

I will be fixing roasted tomatoes with shrimp & feta, spicy green beans with shallots and lemon zest, mashed potatoes, homemade cranberry sauce, apple crisp and...pumpkin bread too.

Everyone stay safe and enjoy your day.


