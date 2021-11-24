Previous
Friends are the Family You Choose by gardenfolk
Friends are the Family You Choose

We must find the time
to stop and thank the
people who make a
difference in our lives.
...John F. Kennedy

A big Thank You to all my 365 friends/followers who take the time to stop to view my photos. I don't have time to thank you individually for all your comments and favs but I do appreciate and read every single one.

I caught this squirrel hanging out with his friends and looking for more food he could steal from the birds. It looks like a police line up to pick out the culprit! Nice on Black.

I was far away as not to scare him so it isn't quite as sharp as I wish it was. We need to plant a new little tree (we removed a tree) or shepherds hook for a bird feeder or whirlygig here and put all the yard art where they belong.

Well, it is 4:30am so I had better go to bed before the baking begins. I plan on making a dish or two as well in preparation for Thanksgiving Day.

24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Lou Ann
I love this. How darling!
November 24th, 2021  
