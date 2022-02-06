Previous
The Answer is No by gardenfolk
Photo 1863

The Answer is No

The answer is NO.
Now, go away please.
...Anonymous

Peanut Butter stops by more often than Katniss would like. But, he is a sweet boy and doesn't tale no for an answer.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

ace
@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
Esther Rosenberg ace
Too cute!
February 7th, 2022  
