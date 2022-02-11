Sign up
Photo 1868
Happy Birthday Boy
May your childhood
be filled with bright colors
and joyful moments.
May you live a long
happy life.
Happy Birthday to our youngest grand boy, Declan! He celebrated his 6th birthday in Hawaii on the island of Maui. What a lucky guy.
Best on black.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
sunset
,
ocean
,
birthday
,
maui
,
declan
