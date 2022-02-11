Previous
Happy Birthday Boy by gardenfolk
Happy Birthday Boy

May your childhood
be filled with bright colors
and joyful moments.
May you live a long
happy life.


Happy Birthday to our youngest grand boy, Declan! He celebrated his 6th birthday in Hawaii on the island of Maui. What a lucky guy.
Best on black.
@gardenfolk
