Previous
Next
Of Heart by gardenfolk
Photo 1869

Of Heart

There is no charm
equal to tenderness
of heart.
...Jane Austen

Large sterling heart charms for February. Charm bracelets never go out of style.

12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
512% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise