Photo 1869
Of Heart
There is no charm
equal to tenderness
of heart.
...Jane Austen
Large sterling heart charms for February. Charm bracelets never go out of style.
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
1
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
1869
photos
212
followers
103
following
1869
7
1
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
11th February 2022 3:28pm
Public
february
,
bracelet
,
sterling
,
vintage-hearts
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 12th, 2022
