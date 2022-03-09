Previous
Waiting For You by gardenfolk
Photo 1894

Waiting For You

I think a part of me
will always be
waiting for you.
...Author Unknown

Katniss waited for me to return home. Both of my animals took a double take...oh, I remember you. Our pear tree is now blooming.

Funny, the camera did not pick up her whiskers on the left side but she does have them.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Joan Robillard ace
My cat is excited to see me come home because it means I will feed her if only a couple of treats.
March 10th, 2022  
