Happy Gotcha Day

It was love that welcomed you

into our hearts and home.

Now that we're a family,

you'll never be alone.

Since the day we met you

our lives forever changed.

Now safe within our loving

arms is where you'll always stay.



We do not know the actual day of Katniss's birth so we celebrate the day she snuck in our garage to get out of the pouring rain and cold wind. We have had her for 6 years now so that makes her age 7. Happy Birthday, sweet Katniss. Thank you for finding us.



