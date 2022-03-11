Previous
Next
Pear Blossoms by gardenfolk
Photo 1896

Pear Blossoms

The whirling wind
makes a blizzard of
pear blossoms...
the laughter of children
...Karen McClintock

These are a few blossoms from our Aristocrat Pear Tree. This is the tree Katniss prefers to climb. It is almost 25 years old.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
520% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Beautiful!!!
March 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise