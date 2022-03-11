Sign up
Pear Blossoms
The whirling wind
makes a blizzard of
pear blossoms...
the laughter of children
...Karen McClintock
These are a few blossoms from our Aristocrat Pear Tree. This is the tree Katniss prefers to climb. It is almost 25 years old.
Tags
white
,
blossoms
,
soft-focus
,
pear-tree
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful!!!
March 13th, 2022
