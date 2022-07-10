Previous
It Functions Best When Open by gardenfolk
Photo 1989

It Functions Best When Open

The mind is like an umbrella.
It functions best when open.
...Walter Gropius

This was taken in Split, Croatia.
gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos.
