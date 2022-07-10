Sign up
Photo 1989
It Functions Best When Open
The mind is like an umbrella.
It functions best when open.
...Walter Gropius
This was taken in Split, Croatia.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1989
photos
212
followers
97
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
17th May 2022 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
red
,
umbrella
,
flowering-plants
