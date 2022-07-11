Sign up
Photo 1990
Our Willingness to Wait
Our willingness to wait
reveals the value
we place on what
we're waiting for.
...Charles Stanley
Peanut Butter was waiting for me to get home. He likes to be in our yard and by the back door. He is a sweet boy.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
4
2
Maggiemae
ace
What a great saying and so true! He looks adorable and is just waiting to wind himself around your ankles!
July 11th, 2022
Ulrika
ace
beautiful. I would have a cat if I could but one of my grandsons is allergic to nearly everything and he can't even stay long at my house because of my dog... but cats are much worse for him.
July 11th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
What a sweet photo
July 11th, 2022
wendy frost
ace
How lovely to be waiting for you he is beautiful. A great capture.
July 11th, 2022
