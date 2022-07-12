Previous
With Indigo Eyes by gardenfolk
Photo 1991

With Indigo Eyes

You lavender girl
with indigo eyes
Danced on your tippy toes
to the boys' demise
Untamable girl
with a candied heart
Your life was so sweet
everyone wanted a part.
...Author Unknown

I loved the color of these little blooms. They had an interesting way of hanging over the side of the pot in a cluster.

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Ulrika ace
so pretty
July 11th, 2022  
wendy frost ace
Lovely flowers and colour.
July 11th, 2022  
