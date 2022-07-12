Sign up
With Indigo Eyes
You lavender girl
with indigo eyes
Danced on your tippy toes
to the boys' demise
Untamable girl
with a candied heart
Your life was so sweet
everyone wanted a part.
...Author Unknown
I loved the color of these little blooms. They had an interesting way of hanging over the side of the pot in a cluster.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
2
2
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1991
photos
212
followers
97
following
545% complete
Tags
pretty-potted-purple-flowers
Ulrika
ace
so pretty
July 11th, 2022
wendy frost
ace
Lovely flowers and colour.
July 11th, 2022
