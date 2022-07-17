Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1996
Retreat to a Safe Distance
If a female gets upset,
hold her down and
tell her how beautiful she is.
If she hisses,
retreat to a safe distanced
and throw chocolate at her.
...Author Unknown
Well, Katniss wasn't to happy I was going on another trip. But I told her I would be back in a week. She hugged my foot and tried to bite my big toe. Then, she kept me company while I packed.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1996
photos
211
followers
97
following
546% complete
View this month »
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Taken
16th July 2022 1:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
cat
,
kitty
,
tongue
,
fur
,
katniss
,
angry-eyes
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close