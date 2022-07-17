Retreat to a Safe Distance

If a female gets upset,

hold her down and

tell her how beautiful she is.

If she hisses,

retreat to a safe distanced

and throw chocolate at her.

...Author Unknown



Well, Katniss wasn't to happy I was going on another trip. But I told her I would be back in a week. She hugged my foot and tried to bite my big toe. Then, she kept me company while I packed.

