Retreat to a Safe Distance by gardenfolk
Photo 1996

Retreat to a Safe Distance

If a female gets upset,
hold her down and
tell her how beautiful she is.
If she hisses,
retreat to a safe distanced
and throw chocolate at her.
...Author Unknown

Well, Katniss wasn't to happy I was going on another trip. But I told her I would be back in a week. She hugged my foot and tried to bite my big toe. Then, she kept me company while I packed.
