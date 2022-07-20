I may not know itbut these are the moments thatI'm gonna remember mostJust gotta keep going....Jessi Leigh Alexander/Jon Clifton MabeI have seen these steps from a distance before. I have decided the next time I visit Catalina, I am going to climb them to see where they lead. Plus the view will be worth it.You can see the Catalina Chimes Tower at the top of the stairs but I do not know if the stairs actually go to it. I love to hear the bells chime every 15 minutes in the distance. The chimes were built by William Wrigley, Jr. as a gift to his wife, Ada.The Climb, sung by Miley Cyrus: