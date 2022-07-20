Previous
The Climb by gardenfolk
Photo 1999

The Climb

I may not know it
but these are the moments that
I'm gonna remember most
Just gotta keep going.
...Jessi Leigh Alexander/Jon Clifton Mabe

I have seen these steps from a distance before. I have decided the next time I visit Catalina, I am going to climb them to see where they lead. Plus the view will be worth it.

You can see the Catalina Chimes Tower at the top of the stairs but I do not know if the stairs actually go to it. I love to hear the bells chime every 15 minutes in the distance. The chimes were built by William Wrigley, Jr. as a gift to his wife, Ada.

The Climb, sung by Miley Cyrus:
https://youtu.be/jpTYG_Sqqdg

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Climb_(song)
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

CC Folk

