Resist to Collapse by gardenfolk
Photo 1998

Resist to Collapse

Old houses are full
with memories and
that's why they
resist to collapse.
...Mehmet Murat Ildan



You can see this Queen-Anne-style Victorian house as you enter Avalon on Catalina. The home was built in 1888-1890 and was originally called Lookout Cottage.

Lookout Cottage was built by Paul Gano from Pasadena, a retired Ohio civil engineer, as a wedding gift for his fiancee. She was not in love with the house or remote Catalina Island and the relationship ended. After that, Gano would not allow a woman to enter the home. He lived there until 1921, before he moved backed to Pasadena as his health failed.

In the following years, the home and renamed Holly Hill House for the many holly vines that grew around the property. It has a picturesque view of the harbor and charming style.

https://www.islapedia.com/index.php?title=Holly_Hill_House,_Santa_Catalina_Island

https://www.thelog.com/catalina-connection/the-strange-past-of-catalina-islands-holly-hill-house/
Esther Rosenberg ace
So cool they kept up those old homes.
July 30th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Sounds like an amazing home- I keep looking at the dolphin statue on what I'm assuming is a patio or deck. Too bad about the fiancee- mho- she lost out on something really good!
July 30th, 2022  
