resist to collapse.

Old houses are fullwith memories andthat's why theyresist to collapse....Mehmet Murat IldanYou can see this Queen-Anne-style Victorian house as you enter Avalon on Catalina. The home was built in 1888-1890 and was originally called Lookout Cottage.Lookout Cottage was built by Paul Gano from Pasadena, a retired Ohio civil engineer, as a wedding gift for his fiancee. She was not in love with the house or remote Catalina Island and the relationship ended. After that, Gano would not allow a woman to enter the home. He lived there until 1921, before he moved backed to Pasadena as his health failed.In the following years, the home and renamed Holly Hill House for the many holly vines that grew around the property. It has a picturesque view of the harbor and charming style.