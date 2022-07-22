Sign up
Photo 2001
Island Days
Island days
are the best
kind of days.
...Author Unknown
The cruise ship has returned to bring tourists to Catalina Island on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for a day trip, while on their way to Mexico.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
3
2
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
2002
photos
211
followers
97
following
Tags
trees
,
view
,
cruise-ship
,
pacific-ocean
,
catalina-casino
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful framing of the cruise ship...great pov
July 30th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
July 31st, 2022
Laura
ace
Fantastic shot. Love the composition.
July 31st, 2022
