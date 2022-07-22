Previous
Island Days by gardenfolk
Photo 2001

Island Days

Island days
are the best
kind of days.
...Author Unknown

The cruise ship has returned to bring tourists to Catalina Island on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for a day trip, while on their way to Mexico.
CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
gloria jones ace
Wonderful framing of the cruise ship...great pov
July 30th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
July 31st, 2022  
Laura ace
Fantastic shot. Love the composition.
July 31st, 2022  
